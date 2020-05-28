Addl listed stores open till Saturday

SHILLONG: The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills has informed that additional listed dry cleaning, hardware, electrical, auto spare parts and mobile/computer and repair and recharge shops will remain open in Shillong urban agglomeration till Saturday between 9 am and 6 pm.

Dry cleaning store Mohanson, Kachari Road, will now remain open as per scheduled timing according to the DC’s order.

Listed shops around Mawlonghat, Iewduh and Motphran that sell, repair and service mobile phones, computers as well as mobile phone recharging centres will remain open on Thursday and Friday. Listed stationery shops around Polo and Laitumkhrah will also open on same days as the repair shops.

Meanwhile, listed auto spare part shops in Quinton Road, Law-u-sip, Sawlad and Butcher Road will open on Thursday.