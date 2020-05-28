Caution people on quarantine violation: High Court to govt

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has asked the government to make people, who violate quarantine protocol, aware of the consequences and repercussions under the law.

During the hearing via video conferencing on the PIL on COVID management on Wednesday, the division bench comprising Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh said, “With regard to any violation of the quarantine protocol, it is felt necessary that the persons be also made aware of the consequences and the repercussions under the law”.

The court also directed the state respondents to disseminate necessary information through the media or public address system to caution the public about adhering to the home quarantine advisories and also the consequences of the violation.

The state respondents, in compliance with the order on May 21, have filed a voluminous affidavit on the measures with regard to quarantine, which have been adopted and stated to be implemented.

“We have perused the soft copy of the report and noted the various notifications which have been issued from time to time by the state respondents. One aspect which to our mind deserves urgent consideration is the measures to be taken for persons especially the returnees to the state who are in home quarantine, who are to be made aware as to the crucial importance of adhering to the protocols as prescribed”, the court said.

As the petition moved by Joannes JTL Lamare is of common cause to the PIL filed by the Meghalaya High Court Bar Association, the counsels for the Association have expressed their willingness to assist the court in this regard and sought nod from the court to file an affidavit in reply to the report filed by the state respondents.

Accordingly, the matter has been listed for hearing on June 1 for affidavit and suggestions by the Association and for further orders.