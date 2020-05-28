Contact tracing of Assam patient starts

SHILLONG: The state government has started the contact tracing of an individual who stayed in Shillong for almost 3 months and was later tested positive for COVID-19 in Karimganj.

Director of Health Services (MI) Dr Aman War said on Wednesday that the person in all likelihood got infected while he was in transit to Karimganj.

He, however, said that necessary teams have been activated and contact tracing for the individual has started.

It was also informed that the individual entered the state in February this year and he went to Karimganj on May 22.

“When he was here, he was alright,” he said.

The Health department authorities have found the location where he was staying in the city.

The person is currently admitted in Silchar Medical College, War said.

The 29-year-old male identified as Ajit Dey, a resident of Karimganj, had stayed in Meghalaya in a rented accommodation.

The government has also expressed hope that the transmission or infection to others would be less as he was confined to his house only.

Dr War also said that anybody entering the state has to follow the protocols laid down by the state government irrespective of whoever they are and there cannot be exceptions to anybody.

Over 10,000 arrive

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people who were stranded in different parts of the country have returned to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that as of now, 10151 people have returned and a special train from Andhra Pradesh carrying not less than 317 people is on the way.

In addition, another special train carrying around 150 people belonging to Meghalaya has started its journey and on Wednesday, two more trains are scheduled to start from Delhi and Kerala in which not less than 500 people belonging to Meghalaya are travelling.

Delay from Maharashtra

When asked about the delay in bringing the citizens who are stranded in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government is communicating at all levels to arrange transportation for the stranded citizens.

“I have spoken to Maharashtra Minister, Aditya Thackeray and he has assured me to look into the matter and we have received positive response from them,” he said.

Tynsong made it clear that the people who have returned have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days followed by another 14 days of self regulating quarantine.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek informed that as of now, 6553 samples have been sent for testing out of which 6138 samples have tested negative. The state at the moment has 7 active cases while 12 people have recovered and 1 person died earlier after being infected with COVID-19. Results of 395 tests are awaited.

Initiative for elderly

The government is also taking an initiative for the elderly persons and for elderly with co morbidity factors like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, cardio vascular diseases and others. A self reporting diary with check list for the elderly is prepared. A check list is also prepared for care-givers and community health workers to guide them in advising the senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions.

Line listing of elderly people is compiled at the district level. Training on nutrition aspect and safety measures during COVID era will be imparted to them.

COVID UPDATE

Total Positive Cases: 20

Total Active Cases: 7

Recovered: 12

Deceased: 1

Total Samples Tested: 6,553

Negative: 6,138

Results Awaited: 395

Total Number Of Returnees (May 27): 10,151

Returnees Contacted Through IVRS: 7,776

People Under Institutional Quarantine: 648

High Risk Contacts: 313

Low Risk Contacts: 1,122