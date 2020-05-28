Despite fund crunch, state govt employees to get full salary

SHILLONG: Despite a big slump in liquidity of the government, the big army of government servants will receive their salaries in full next month.

Coming as a big relief for its 80,000 employees, the government has decided not to impose any salary deferment for the month of May.

Informing this, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that the decision for the salary deferment last month was taken as a precaution for effective management of state finances against the backdrop of prevailing lockdown.

According to Sangma, the government decision not to withhold salary was in deferment of request from the employees for disbursement of full salaries for the month of May to be paid in June.

Admitting that the state economy had suffered two big blows due to decline in local revenue generation and the unanticipated deduction of 25% of tax devolution from the Centre, Sangma said that the government was constantly monitoring the situation at hand.

He however added optimistically that the revenue would pick up in the next two months as government would cautiously move towards resumption of economic activities.

Asked what holds for the immediate future of state economy, Sangma was of the view that the future course would much depend on the devolution of taxes to be received from the Centre.

Earlier, the government had withheld the payment of half of the salaries of cabinet ministers, bureaucrats, and its 80,000 employees.