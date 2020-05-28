Iewduh to remain shut, new trades find favour

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s biggest commercial market, Iewduh or Bara Bazar would continue to remain closed for some more time, while an array of business establishments related to the common use of consumers have been given green signal to resume operations.

However, there has been no decision as yet regarding reopening of shops in Police Bazar and G.S. Road.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong told reporters that although other areas like Police Bazar would also continue to remain closed, it has been left to the Deputy Commissioner to take a final call.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further ease the local economy, the government has decided to give green signal to opening of shops and establishments dealing in clothes of new born babies, textiles, umbrellas & rain coats, kitchen utensils, household items, travel agencies and automobile showrooms.

The order in this regard has been issued to the Deputy Commissioners and they have been asked to maintain all the standing health protocols and SOPs.

The decision regarding Iewduh was taken by the state government after it held a series of consultations with the Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and Syiem of Mylliem.

When asked if government would provide any financial support to the shopkeepers whose shops in Iewduh are closed for over two months, Tynsong did not answer directly but reminded that the government was providing assistance to more than 1.80 lakh daily wage earners who had registered with the government and the funds are being disbursed.