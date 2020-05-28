MLA donates half of his salary

SHILLONG: Former Assembly Speaker and Congress legislator Charles Pyngrope has taken the lead to contribute half of his salary to the state government to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Pyngrope requested that 50 per cent of his monthly salary from April 2020 to March 2021 may be deducted and placed at the disposal of the state government.

The Nongthymmai MLA had, earlier, suggested in the Assembly that the 60 legislators should contribute half of their salaries to help the government in dealing with the pandemic.