Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests positive for COVID-19

KOLKATA: West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

“I am home-quarantine along with my wife and domestic help who have also tested positive for the COVID-19. We all three have been put under home-quarantine,” Bose told IANS on phone.

The minister said that he and his wife are now keeping well and now under medication. He said his children are also fine and tested negative so they are staying elsewhere as of now.

Bose said they had a domestic help who tested positive and they probably got infected by the domestic help only. With this, Bose became the first such member in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet who was tested with COVID-19 positive symptoms. He was seen actively working in various damage control activities after cyclone Amphan (UM-PUN) deterred a large part of many south Bengal districts.

An Trinamool Congress MLA Bidhannagar Assembly constituency, Bose was also involved in relief distribution activities in various slum areas during the ongoing COVID crisis in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 4,536 on Friday, up by 344 cases recorded on Thursday. The total number of active cases are 2,573 currently with six deaths reported in last 24 hours, the figures as per the state health department bulletin released on Thursday evening.

IANS