Covid-19 protocol for MBoSE HSSLC exams

SHILLONG: As the dates for remaining papers of HSSLC examination are nearing, the MBoSE have issued COVID-related protocols to be followed in the examination centres.

The Controller of Examinations, MBoSE in a notice issued on Thursday directed that all examination halls as well as toilets and washbasins must be thoroughly sanitised prior to every examination.

The protocols also said that candidates as well as the functionaries would have to sanitise their hands before entering the examination halls for which, water, soap or sanitizers are to be made available at the entrance.

It said that the candidates should sanitise their hands every time they come back after answering the call of nature.

Asking the candidates to carry their own hand sanitizers and use it often, the protocol said that candidates must also bring their own drinking water too.

Besides, use of masks/covers shall be mandatory for all at the examination centres, while the candidates may be asked to remove masks for a brief period for identification of candidates by the invigilators.

The centres have also been asked to maintain proper seating arrangements of 1.5 meters (about 2 arms length) on all sides while ensuring that spitting in examination premises is strictly prohibited.

“In such cases where candidates are having symptoms of cough, fever and sore throat or who have had contact with primary contacts recently should inform the designated officers in advance,” so that they are provided with a separate room for examination. In no case they should be allowed to come in contact with other candidates.