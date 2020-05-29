Govt, non-govt offices to reopen from June 8 in Bengal: CM

KOLKATA: As the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown draws to a close in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that all government and non-government offices will resume their operations from June 8 across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna building, the CM said all offices will be able to reopen with 100 per cent attendance.

“All public sector, private sector and government sector offices will remain open from June 8. They might need seven days to clean up all the of files and resume services after May 31 deadline. From June 8, all the offices will be opened,” Banerjee said.

She said all tea gardens and jute mills will reopen with 100 per cent work strength from June 1.

“All schools will remain closed throughout June. People will have to abide by the social-distancing guidelines. I will request everyone to reopen shops gradually,” the CM said.

She said buses will run with passengers as per their sitting accommodation. No passenger will be allowed to stand inside a running bus.

“All temples, churches, mosques and other religious places will remain open for devotees from June 1. There will be arrangements for sanitizers and hand wash at all the religious places and the the respective committees will have to look after that. At a time only 10 people will be allowed inside the religious premises and no religious gathering will be allowed,” the CM said.