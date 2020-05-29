Less waste helps city rivers rejuvenate

SHILLONG: As commercial activities decrease due to the lockdown, major rivers in the city like the Wahumkhrah and the Umshyrpi are showing signs of improvement in water quality.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Member Secretary of Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) JH Nengnong said, “Commercial activities have come down. With all activities closed now, the waste discharge from markets will be nil even though household discharge is there.”

The reduction in solid and liquid wastes has at least helped the rivers in the rejuvenation process.

The overall status of improvement in water quality in Wahumkhrah is 50 per cent while that of the Umshyrpi is 30 per cent. The water quality in the four testing stations of the rivers is tested in terms of four parameters – dissolved oxygen content, bio-chemical oxygen, total coliform and faecal coliform.

The Umkhrah at Demthring has shown 51.9 per cent improvement in water quality during the lockdown in terms of the four parameters.

The river at Umkaliar is 34.2 per cent improved, in Mawlai-Phudmuri it is 64.8 per cent and Mawpdang (Mawlai) 56.1 per cent.

As for the Umshyrpi near Law College, the improvement is 38 per cent and near the bridge at Rilbong point is 36.3 per cent.

With limited solid and liquid wastes dumped into the two rivers, the condition of Umiam lake will improve as there will be less discharge.

Nengnong said there is also an action plan to improve water quality of the rivers. Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will be set up in two areas – one will cater to the Umshyrpi drainage and the other for the Wahumkhrah.

Another alternate measure to treat the contaminated water is bio-remediation. To initiate the method, the Urban Affairs Department will engage consultants.