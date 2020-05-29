MeECL staff strike on June 1

SHILLONG: The MeECL employees and engineers will take part in the national protest day on June 1 against the proposed amendment to Electricity Bill 2020 and privatisation.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday, the All MeSEB Union and Associations Coordination Committee said the employees will wear black badges on June 1.

They asked the chief minister to protest against the amendment to electricity bill to safeguard the interest of consumers in the state.