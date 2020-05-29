One more tests positive, tally now 8

SHILLONG: With one more person, who had travelled from Haryana, testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the number of active cases in the state rose to 8.

According to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the patient is in Tura and under quarantine.

Earlier, two more positive cases of returnees from Chennai were reported in Garo Hills.

In addition, there are five positive cases in Shillong – all returnees from Haryana and Delhi.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 21.

While 12 patients were discharged after recovery the state has witnessed one death so far.