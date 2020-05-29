Power bill will not be written off: James

SHILLONG: Power Minister, James Sangma has asserted that the government cannot waive the electricity Bills in view of the lockdown, as was requested by the some villages in East Jaintia Hills along the Indo-Bangla border.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, he said that the government will not collect the delayed payment charges as people have not been able to come out to pay their electricity bill in view of the lockdown.

Sangma also said that if government writes off the Bills, the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) will face problems with payment of salary to its employees.

“Although it’s challenging times for everybody, certain things cannot be done,” he made it plain.