Working groups on economic task force to synergize efforts to revive economy: Conrad

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Friday tweeted that the six Working Groups of the Economic Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic would work in tandem to draw up a systematic and synergistic plan to revive the economy of Meghalaya and create an enabling environment for trade and business to flourish.

He said emphasis should be laid to harness energy and attract investment in the power sector. “Meghalyaa has the potential to harness about 3000 MW, which is the key element for infrastructure development in the State,” he added,

He also flagged that streamlining of policies for ease of doing business should be put in place to attract investments linked to creation of job opportunities and promotion of local business entities.