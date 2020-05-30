Govt slams critics of quarantine facilities in state

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has lashed out at those who are attacking the government over the inadequate facilities in the quarantine centres in the state.

Referring to the complaints being made about lack of cleanliness in Polo quarantine centre, he said that it seems some people are totally dependent on government which is totally wrong.

“They say quarantine centre was not upto the mark but I want to ask when do they want the mark to reach optimum level”, Tynsong said.

Asking those who are complaining to change their mindset as everyone is fighting this battle together, he appreciated those who have managed to come back to the state on their own.

He said though the government will ensure that the quarantine centres are cleaned regularly, he, however, added that those who are complaining about lack of cleanliness on their own would have cleaned them.

) When asked if the government would pay for those who are willing to come back since flight service has resumed, Tynsong said that the government cannot pay for it as flight tickets are expensive and the government has arranged special trains for thousands of them to return home.

Close to 11,000 stranded citizens of the state have returned to the state from different parts of the country ever since the lockdown was eased.

Tynsong said that as many as 10655 people have returned to the state till Friday, adding that a special train from Kerala carrying 352 people is on the way and it would reach on May 30.

Another train carrying 174 people from New Delhi is reaching Guwahati on Friday while another train carrying 99 people from Goa would reach Guwahati on May 31.

“For other destinations, talks are on and even with Maharashtra we are working on details as on which date the train would be available,” the deputy chief minister said.

On government schemes, Tynsong said that as many 1,81,000 people applied for assistance under which Rs 2100 is being paid.

He informed that till Friday, money was transferred into the account of 86,405 people and banks are working out on how to send the money to another 95,000 accounts.

He also said as of now there are no more violations of home quarantine and people who have returned to the state are adhering to the norms.