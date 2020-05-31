Night curfew revised in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills District administration on Saturday promulgated night curfew from May 31 to June 8 while revising the timing.

The curfew will now be from 9 pm to 5 am.

The administration has also prohibited inter-district and interstate movement and any assembly whatsoever in all of the district including Shillong urban agglomeration, Sohra and Pynursla Civil Sub-Divisions and C&RD Blocks during this period.

In yet another order, the district magistrate has directed the listed private and commercial establishments to remain open in Shillong urban agglomeration from June 3 to June 6 from 9 am to 6 pm each day.

Wine shops will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The order also prohibits the operation of major markets and shopping complexes in all commercial locations, opening of saloons, beauty parlours, spa and other similar rejuvenating centres, operation of all cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditorium, assembly halls and similar recreational places, all forms of contact sports and spectators in sport grounds and stadia, hotels and hospitality services other than those used as quarantine facilities and housing of stranded persons and tourists.

Educational institutions, training centres and coaching institutes will remain closed.