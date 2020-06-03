SSLC results after June 25, says Rymbui

SHILLONG: Announcement of SSLC results of Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) is likely to be delayed by at least a fortnight and the revised projected date is “any day after June 25”.

Disclosing this, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday hoped that MBOSE will be able to declare this year’s SSLC results after June 25 “if everything goes as per plan”.

It may be mentioned that the earlier projection was to declare the results by June 10. There are 51,334 students, including 28,412 females and 22,922 males, who have appeared for this year’s SSLC examinations.

MBoSE is currently engaged in its preparations for conducting the remaining subjects of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC). The four subjects — Mathematics, Physical Education, Statistics, and Western Music — are scheduled for June 8, 9 and 10.

“We have given the students, who are appearing for the remaining subjects, an option to appear for the examination in their home district”, Rymbui said adding that the students were asked to submit their applications to the board for choosing their examination centres within May 31.

The Education minister also said that 265 students have applied for changing examination centres from the Khasi Hills region while another 75 students from Garo Hills region have applied for changing the centres.

Rymbui further informed that there are a few students from the neighbouring countries who will be appearing for the examination. “We have asked the nodal officer to trace these students from outside the country. We have received a report that most of them are still here,” he said. It may be mentioned that there are around 3,779 students who will be sitting for the examinations of the remaining subjects.

Majority of the students will be appearing for the Mathematics paper while the students for the remaining three subjects will not be more than 70.