Border trade to resume on June 8

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to restart trade with Bangladesh from June 8.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government allowed resumption of border trade activities in the state but opening of border haats has been restricted.

The government also announced exemption to all central and state government vehicles from the purview of its earlier decision of allowing only 50 per cent of passenger capacity in their authorised vehicles.

In addition, private vehicles of government officials being used for official purpose, vehicles carrying essential commodities and carrying out essential services, Meghalaya Fire and Emergency Service, PHE, PWD, Food and Civil Supply, Shillong Municipal Board, Telecom, print and electronic media , bank vehicles have also been exempted.

Local taxi fare

When asked if government would increase the taxi fares since local taxis have been asked to maintain social distancing, Tynsong said that the Transport department is working on the matter and it would be placed before the Cabinet after which a decision would be taken.