Tynsong bins MLA’s charges

SHILLONG: A day after Opposition Congress MLA, David Nongrum accused the state government of misusing COVID-19 funds, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has brushed it aside, while advising the MLA to come to the government with his grievances and not rush to the press.

When asked about the allegations, Tynsong said that allegations can be made by anyone even as he said that if the MLA has any suspicion, he can write to him officially instead of going to the press as press does not have documents.

Tynsong said that the government will furnish the documents to the MLA about the expenditure if he writes to him officially.

The opposition MLA earlier had raised questions over the state government’s recent claim of having expended over Rs 115 crore in tackling spread of COVID-19 and demanded an inquiry.