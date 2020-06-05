SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has issued contempt notice to GHADC for failing to release salary of its non-gazetted employees.

The response of the court on Thursday was after the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Non- Gazetted Employees Association filed a petition in the court.

While taking up the matter via video conferencing, Justice Ranjit Vasantrao More observed that prima facie, the respondents are in contempt and hence notice was issued to show cause why contempt action should not be initiated against them.

The court examined the earlier orders made in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The counsel for the petitioner PT Sangma submitted that despite the assurance given in para 7 of the additional affidavit in 2016, the respondents have not released the salaries of the petitioner members since April 2018.

The matter will come up for hearing on June 25.