Religious places in state to reopen on June 14

SHILLONG: Church-goers will have to take off their shoes before attending Sunday congregations in churches, according to new health protocols issued by the government after notifying reopening of all religious places in the state from June 14 next.

Among other restrictions, the faithful will be debarred from sharing the holy book with others, lest it becomes a vehicle for spreading of the coronavirus. Churches may have to hold staggered Sunday services so as to avoid overcrowding of the congregation.

Taking off shoes before entering church is going to be a new normal for the Christian community. The idea is to ensure that germs do not enter the places of worship through footwear. Most other religious groups have this old custom of entering temple, gurudwara or mosque bare feet.

An elaborate SOPs issued by the Government stipulates that the entrance to every religious place should have mandatory social distancing, hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser), thermal screening provisions, separate entry-exit points, besides standees to display the essential protocols. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry into any religious place.

All religious organisations have been asked to place their requisition for thermal scanners with the District Medical and Health Officer.

For Hindu, Sikh and Muslim places of worship similar conditionality will be in place with restrictions on entry of number of devotees at a time and maintaining of 5 feet distance from one another.

Earlier, in an official meeting with representatives of various religious organisations, these decisions were firmed up.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who convened a meeting, made it clear that health and safety of people was of utmost priority and urged all to adhere to the SOPs and safety protocols laid by the government.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure maximum safety and at this point in time we need to keep health a priority in whatever we do”, the chief minister said.

After a thorough deliberation and inputs from representatives from various religious organisations, it was decided that places of worship in Meghalaya will reopen from June 14 to give adequate time needed on preparations for the implementation of safety protocols in these places.

Appointment of a nodal officer, as a one point contact, for the implementation of SOPs in religious places was also proposed at the meeting.