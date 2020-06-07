Flood scene in Garo Hills serious: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday termed the situation arising out of fresh floods in Garo Hills as serious while informing that the government was providing succour to the affected people.

Admitting that several households have been affected, the chief minister said that the government has extended necessary relief to the affected population.

Sangma, who had recently visited the flood-affected areas in Garo Hills, said that the government was taking stock of the extent of damages.

Asserting that funds have been released to the district administration to provide relief to the affected people, Sangma said the deputy commissioners of the affected districts of West and North Garo Hills have submitted preliminary reports on the damages to households and agricultural crops and further assessment was on.

Once the assessment is complete, the government will take a call on additional relief measures, he added.

In May, the Garo Hills region was hit by incessant rainfall following a cloudburst, triggering landslides in which roads and bridges were washed away in several places.

This was followed by flash floods that hit West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills districts affecting a large number of people.