Civil Hospital doc hurt as patient goes berserk

SHILLONG: A senior general surgeon of Civil Hospital here, Dr Isaac Syiem, suffered fractures making him redundant for work for now after he was attacked by a patient while allegedly resisting medication on Saturday.

The patient, Theodore Moallem, from the United States of America, is alleged to have also assaulted several staff of the hospital.

Sources said Moallem, who works with an NGO, Blind Lead Trust Nongthymmai, Lawjynriew, went to Guwahati on May 26 and arrived back on June 6. He went to his residence in Lawjynriew, but complained of chest pain and high blood pressure following which the 108 was called.

They alleged that Moallem resisted medication and following psychiatric consultation injectables were advised, but he turned violent and started breaking hospital doors and chairs and even attacked the nursing staff and doctors on duty.

He was also alleged to have used abusive language and threatening the staff with death. Later, he was physically restrained and was sedated.

The sources alleged that Moallem coughed and spat at the staff on duty on purpose. He grew calm by around 9.30 pm and was advised to be shifted to NEIGRIHMS for further management.

“From the beginning, Moallem asked for aspirin from the nurse because we called 108 as we wanted to get him admitted in Nazareth Hospital or Woodland Hospital but in-charge of 108 denied and took him to COVID centre. They took him for a very long time”, an associate of Moallem said.