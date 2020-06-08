‘Help the healthcare workers’

“May they not ignore the healthcare workers, but love and support them”, is the fervent appeal of spokesperson

and Nodal Officer of Bethany Hospital Dr. Kyntiewlang Sanmiet to people of the state.

It may be recalled that the first COVID-19 positive case was detected in the hospital claiming the life of its founder-director in April. The hospital was reopened on May 23, a month after being sealed.

The Shillong Times spoke to Sanmiet on the raging pandemic.

Excerpts:

TST: On coping with the COVID-19 situation

Sanmiet: What we are going through is challenging. But this is our calling- to take care of the vulnerable, sick and the destitute when they need us the most. In all my years in healthcare, I never thought I would see such a pandemic. But it is here now. These are unprecedented times and our healthcare community is at the frontline fighting. It’s emotionally challenging but at the end of each day I always remind myself that I’m the reason someone is alive, someone is smiling. That is priceless.

TST: On doctor-patient relation after the first case being reported from Bethany

Sanmiet: Yes, we lost our beloved Director who was our first COVID-19 patient. There was fear among some patients and anxiety. But it’s amazing to see the love and support of our patients. We have been inspired and touched by their prayers and support during these trying times. I just want to thank them for being with us throughout the journey.

TST: On learning about the first case in Meghalaya

Sanmiet: I was shocked and really didn’t expect since it was our own Director.

TST: On difficulties being faced

Sanmiet: As of now, I don’t see any difficulties as such. But the fear or panic is an issue which still exists. Yes, the virus is new and infectious, but we should remember that if we take proper precautions, nothing will happen. I just want to remind the public that none of the Bethany doctors and staff got infected and that was because we always took precautions by wearing masks, washing our hands regularly and also maintaining social distancing. Let’s remind ourselves that this is a temporary period and it shall pass.

TST: On footfall at the hospital

Sanmiet: Since we resumed our services on May 23, patient footfall has been increasing. We have received calls asking if quarantine would be required after visiting our hospital. I just want to clarify that no quarantine will be required.

TST: On difficulty faced when the first case came up

Sanmiet: The only difficulty we faced was to

determine the source of the virus — how it reached our state and finally infected our Director. The farthest he had gone from Shillong was Nongpoh. He had never gone anywhere else as some people spread rumours that he came from Italy and even went to Guwahati to pick up his son-in-law. As Nodal Officer of the hospital, I met him every day to discuss and review our preparedness against COVID-19.

I still vividly remember the day I met him and he told me that his son-in-law was coming from Guwahati on that very day and I told him that he had to call 108 immediately on his return and accordingly that was done and his son-in-law was strictly quarantined.

TST: On attitude of patients and people towards health workers

Sanmiet: I see the situation improving though fear still exists. The gesture of my locality, Mission Compound to welcome us after our quarantine was really touching and indeed it has set an example to others to be more humane. Undoubtedly, these are trying times, but let’s not lose our humanity. This is the time to be exemplary, to be caring, loving and be at service of humanity.