KHADC CEM denies appointing ‘Advisor’

SHILLONG: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council CEM Titos Chyne has denied any knowledge of appointment of “Advisor to the KHADC and JHADC merely saying “it was not made during my time”.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Sunday, he said the question of cancellation of the reported appointment of the Advisor, Tonu Dey as demanded by state BJP does not arise since the current Executive Committee of the KHADC did not appoint him.

“There was no such appointment. I do not know when he was appointed but no appointment was made during my time. We did not appoint him and that is very clear”, he said.

Chyne, however refused to disclose who was behind the appointment of Dey as Advisor.