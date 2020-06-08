Three more positive cases in East Khasi Hills

SHILLONG: Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Sunday.

While two are returnees from Maharashtra, one is from Tamil Nadu.

All the three persons are under quarantine in East Khasi Hills.

With the fresh cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 36.

While there are 22 active positive cases, 13 persons recovered and one person died till date.

No inter-state movement

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate extended night curfew in the district from June 8 to June 15 from 9 pm to 5 am each day.

The district magistrate also imposed section 144 CrPC prohibiting inter-state movement, operation of major markets and unregulated shopping complexes in all commercial locations and others.

The magistrate also prohibited opening of barber shops, beauty parlours, salons, spa and other similar rejuvenating centres, operation of all cinema halls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditorium, assembly halls and similar recreational places, all forms of contact sports and spectators in sport grounds and stadia, hotels and hospitality services other than those used as quarantine facilities and housing of returnees, stranded persons and tourists.

There is prohibition to operation of educational institutions, training centres and coaching classes (tuitions) barring online and distance learning, opening of places of worship of all faiths to the public including religious congregation upto June 13, all forms of large public gathering and congregation including social, political, entertainment, academic and cultural activities, moving in public and work places without masks, movement of persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years in public places beyond individual households except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, spitting in public places and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco and others in public places.

Food delivery up to 10 pm

Additionally, the order also prohibits in Shillong urban agglomeration including areas falling under Umshyrpi bridge upto 7th Mile Upper Shillong of Mylliem C&RD Block and in all areas falling under Census Towns of Mawlai and Mawpat C&RD Blocks the operation of cyber cafe, gaming parlours, jackpot parlours, teer counter and lottery counter, opening of restaurants, cafes, food outlets, dairy stalls, tea and food stalls.

However, home delivery and take away food is allowed upto 10 pm.

SOPs for religious gathering

The deputy commissioner said that from June 14, the places of worship of all faiths should operate only as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the government.

In addition, conduct of weddings in churches/temples/mosques and other places of worship should also follow SOPs.

Further, 50% of private and public transport will operate in East Khasi Hills as notified in earlier.

Restriction to labour force

The deputy commissioner has prohibited additional labour force from outside the district to in-situ construction activities. In-situ workers will include labourers, supervisors, contractors and others working in the construction site coming from their residence with the same district. Construction in urban areas are to continue with in-situ workers on site while maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, respiratory etiquette and other protocols and advisories of the government.

Opening of shops

The district administration has allowed selective opening of shops numbered for the purpose and operating from fixed premi-ses from 8 am to 8 pm in Shillong urban agglomeration for areas falling under Police Bazar, GS Road, Keating Road, Jail Road, Cantonment area and Motphran. While in Shillong urban agglomeration for areas falling under Umshyrpi Bridge upto 7th Mile Upper Shillong of Mylliem C&RD Block and all areas falling census towns of Mawlai and Mawpat C&RD Block, all shops operating from fixed premises will open from 8 am to 8 pm.

Shopping malls and complexes will strictly follow the SOPs to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner added that gaming arcades, children’s play area, cinema hall inside shopping complex and mall will remain closed.

The owner of the shopping mall/complex and the respective shopkeepers should compulsorily comply to SOPs of the government.

No loitering is allowed in the shopping mall/complex and only customers will enter to make purchase and exit immediately thereafter.

Private office establishments with 33% employee strength will open and they will obtain permission and submit an undertaking to the Deputy Commissioner and mandatorily comply with the protocols.

The wholesale shops (essential and non-essential) will also operate from fixed premises as per schedule from 8 am to 8 pm in Shillong urban agglomeration for areas falling under Mawlonghat, Jeep Stand, Garikhana and Paltan Bazar on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while they will open for doorstep delivery to their retailers on every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, till further orders.