FIR against American aid worker

SHILLONG: Authorities of Shillong Civil Hospital on Tuesday filed an FIR against an American aid worker, Theodore Moallem for ‘assaulting’ the doctors and nursing staff of the hospital recently.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr SS Nongbri informed that the incident was reported to the government and after receiving approval an FIR was filed against the aid worker.

Moallem, who works with an NGO Blind Lead Trust, was picked up from his residence at Lawjynriew Nongthymmai on Saturday by health officials along with police authorities for his reported failure to comply with the procedures of undergoing mandatory COVID-19 tests after arriving from Assam.

The US aid worker was “uncooperative” when he was brought to the Shillong Civil Hospital.

After administering psychiatric consultation and injectables were advised, Moallem became violent and started breaking the hospital doors, chairs and attacked the nursing staff and doctors on duty.

He is currently under home quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19.

Dr Isaac Syiem, senior general surgeon, sustained injuries in the attack.

However, Dr Nongbri said that though Dr Syiem cannot conduct surgeries at the moment owing to his injuries, he is still supervising the affairs of the Hospital.