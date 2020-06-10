Govt backtracks, religious places to remain shut

SHILLONG: In a U-turn, the state government on Tuesday put on hold the reopening of places of worship after a discussion with different religious groups who felt the time was not right yet although at least one deplored the decision.

The rethink came on a day when the state recorded four more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total to 43.

The government had on June 5 given the nod to places of worship to reopen on June 14 and issued standard operating procedures in this regard.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that different religious leaders expressed their concerns over the reopening of places of worship.

“We have unanimously decided that reopening of places of worship will not be allowed and the last decision of the government stands cancelled”, Tynsong said.

Asked what prompted the government to reverse its decision, Tynsong said that the religious leaders felt that the situation was not appropriate to reopen places of worship, adding that they are concerned about the health and safety of citizens.

The government would once again meet the religious leaders in the first week of July to take a call on the matter.

It may be mentioned that all places of worship in the state have remained closed since the nationwide lockdown kicked in on March 25 to halt the spread of the pandemic. The Centre had recently allowed reopening of places of worship besides malls etc from June 8.

Tynsong clarified that the previous decision of the government was not taken hurriedly and the religious leaders were in agreement when they had met the last time.

‘Sad decision’

Meanwhile, Senior Administrative Secretary, KJP Assembly, Rev P Hynniewta said he was sad at the government going back on its decision.

Stating that churches were prepared and have set up huge spaces to maintain social distancing and even separate wash basins, he said, “I am sad over the decision of the government. I have told the CM that to inform all the Khasi and Jaintia churches will not be easy. The decision to roll back is sad. The government should have studied well before calling all religious leaders”.

He expressed helplessness as Sunday is approaching and it would be difficult to disseminate information from the main Presbyterian body as churches, especially in rural areas, are prepared for the service.

“Churches in rural areas are prepared. In such a situation, there has to be a time-frame to take a decision”, he said.

Meanwhile, Catholic Priest, John Madur, said that they will wait for a month before opening the church adding that the meeting with the chief minister was fruitful.