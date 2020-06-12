KHADC to computerise tax collection mechanism

SHILLONG: To plug leakages and to ensure complete compliance of taxpayers, the Department of Taxation of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will switch to computerization of the department to do away with the manual collection of tax.

Executive Member in charge of Taxation, Paul Lyngdoh spoke to the press on Friday following a review meeting of the department’s functioning wherein an overall review of the performance of the department in the previous years was made and discussions were made on measures to improve the functioning of the department.

In the year 2019-20, the Council received is Rs 8, 94, 98, 770 as per records of the department. “If there was total compliance, the amount will be doubled or more than double”, he said.

The KHADC department of Taxation implements the Meghalaya Professions, Trades, Callings and Employment Taxation Act and collects tax from the other four districts under the jurisdiction of KHADC – East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi District, South West Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills.