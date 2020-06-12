Meghalaya govt to adopt Swiss Challenge method for procurement

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is going to adopt the Swiss Challenge method of procurement in the state under which any private individual, agency or public undertaking can send any proposals about unique and innovative initiatives to the Government with Detailed Project Reports.

A Swiss Challenge is a method of bidding, often used in public projects, in which an interested party initiates a proposal for a contract or bids for a project.

The government then puts the details of the project out in the public and invites proposals from others interested in executing it.

Speaking to newsmen after the Cabinet meeting , Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the draft office memorandum about the adoption of Swiss Challenge Method of procurement have been adopted by many states across the country.

The office memorandum says that any private individual, agency or public undertaking can send any proposal about unique and innovative initiatives to the Government with Detailed Project Reports.

He said that private entities and public undertakings could send proposals about any initiative which is unique and the proposal would go the concerned administrative department which would study the entire initiative.

“If the departments find that that the proposal is satisfactory and for the interest of the state, it would be sent to the committee headed by the Chief Secretary,” Tynsong said.

Later, the proposal would come back to the concerned administrative department and it would float a tender and bidding would take place for the innovative proposal.