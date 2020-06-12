Police arrest KSU leader

MAWKYRWAT: Police arrested the general secretary of the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle, Rutherford Lyngdoh on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring with some miscreants who had assaulted the NHIDCL Engineer, Sujit Kumar Singh on Sunday at Tynrong, Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills.

Superintendent of Police, Maxwell B Syiem informed that the police picked up Lyngdoh (35) who is a resident of Mawkyrwat on Wednesday and he was produced before the court on Thursday.

Syiem also said that Lyngdoh will be treated as a co-conspirator because when the engineer was attacked he was at Nonglang village and he knew the people who were involved.

“He was not involved in assaulting the engineer, we know that. There are other people who were involved in the assault and we have got all the names including the main accused whom the victim has identified, but right now we cannot reveal anything,” Syiem said, adding that the police till now have not been able to arrest the people involved since all are absconding.

Lyngdoh was one of the active volunteers of the Seng Samla Shnong Mawkyrwat that was closely coordinating with the district administration in regulating Mawkyrwat market so that social distancing can be maintained.

Nobody can enter Mawkyrwat market without valid Identity cards issued by the deputy commissioner. The volunteers of Seng Samla Shnong Mawkyrwat along with Seng Longkmie carry out checking daily along with the government officials.

Raid condemned

Later, KSU Mawkyrwat Circle and KSU South West Khasi Hills district condemned the district administration and the police for the alleged raid and harassment of the family members of the KSU activists from Nonglang unit at night.

Addressing media persons, President of the KSU South West Khasi Hills District, Forwardman Nongrem said, “How can they enter their houses at night and harass the parents as well as family members just because they accused their sons of involving in the assault of the NHIDCL engineer. It has also shocked us that the Deputy Superintendent of Police, S. Paslein has even threatened to arrest D. Lyngdoh from Nonglang village who is father of one of our members. Therefore, we condemn the district administration and the police for the cowardly action”.

Lyngdoh said some people in civil dress entered his house on Monday night saying that they want his son who is a KSU member. “Yesterday, he (DSP) called me and told me to come to the police station in the evening and when I did not go because of my work, he threatened to arrest me,” Lyngdoh said.

President of the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle, Pauldeep Tongwah said the Union will continue to check the entry of outsiders to the district.