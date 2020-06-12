Sonowal asks for ramping up Covid-19 testing

GUWAHATI: In view of sudden spike on COVID 19 positive cases in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to ramp up COVID 19 testing in the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa while giving a brief overview of the steps taken by his department, said that in the next 3-4 days 15 more diagnostic centres will be empowered to ramp up state’s bid to go for vigorous Covid 19 testing.

Principal Secretary, Health, Samir Kumar Sinha in the meeting said that to tackle positive cases apart from isolation beds for confirmed Covid 19 positive cases, isolation beds for suspected cases, ICU, ventilators etc have been arranged.

The Chief Miniser convened the meeting to assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state at the conference room of Chief Minister’s office in Janata Bhawan here today.

Sonowal said considering that the viral infection is spreading to more people, there is need to vigorously promote testing and identity emerging hotspots. He also emphasised on the need of adhering to the safety protocols in containment zone and quarantine centres to control the spread of the disease.

The meeting also discussed steps and protocols to be followed in providing clinical interventions to COVID-19 positive cases and the facilities being given to quarantine centres, containment zones across the state.

The meeting reviewed the existing protocols in the face of sudden increase of infections in Guwahati and other towns of the state. Endorsing the steps taken so far by the Health and Family Welfare in dealing with the novel corona virus cases, Sonowal advocated adding more teeth to deal with COVID-19 cases.