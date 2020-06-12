Youth hacked to death on Guwahati street

GUWAHATI: One youth, identified as one Rituparna Pegu, was hacked to death by three persons — two brothers and their father — in front of Armand Home Furnishing in Noonmati area of the city on Friday afternoon.

Polices sources said the deceased had got engaged in a heated altercation with one Hussein Ali, an employee of the home furnishing shop. Hussein then teamed up with his brother and father to overpower Rituparna and hacked him to death.

Police started investigation and the entire episode of crime was recorded in CCTV camera installed in the area.