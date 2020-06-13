Assam CID to probe Rituparna murder case, five arrested

GUWAHATI: Even as protests are raging against murder of one youth, Rituparna Pegu in Noonmati area of the city in the broad daylight on Friday, Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday ordered CID investigation into the murder.

Meanwhile, city police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder incident which was well recorded in CCTV camera installed in the area.

In a tweet, Guwahati Police have informed, “@GuwahatiPol arrested 5 persons viz. Hussain Ali, Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manuwara Khatun & Arman Ali for murder of a 26 yrs old person at Noonmati on 12 Jun 2020. A case vide Noonmati PS C/no. 294/20 u/s 147/148/149/302 IPC registered and investigation is on. @assampolice.”

Earlier, in the day protesting people hit the street in Guwahati demanding exemplary punishment to the culprits involved in murder of Rituparna, an employee of Armand Home Furnishing at Noonmati area in the city. He was allegedly hacked to death by on Hussain Ali following an argument.

Rotuparna’s young wife with their nine-month-old baby in her arm also hit the street on Saturday demanding justice and exemplary punishment to killers on her husband.

Rituparna (26) hails from Sisirborgaon village in Dhemaji district of Assam. He has been working in Armand Home Furnishing for last three years or so.