Monsoon arrives in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: After a delay of one week, monsoon has hit Meghalaya on Friday.

An official with the Upper Shillong weather centre informed that the South-West Monsoon has advanced to Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

With this, the monsoon has now covered the entire North East. Before the arrival of monsoon, the state had received sufficient rainfall.

According to the weather bulletin, rainfall over the country for this year is most likely to be normal.