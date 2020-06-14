Non-tribals caught by KSU not new entrants: Police

MAWKYRWAT: The non-tribals stopped by the KSU, South West Khasi Hills circle at Ranikor recently were vegetable vendors at Umsur village under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division for more than eight years, district SP Maxwell B Syiem said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

While the other four who were apprehended at Mawpon in Mawkyrwat by the union, have been working with Meghalaya Power Distribution Company Limited (MePDCL) contractor since last year, the SP said. They have no travel history, he added. The non-tribals — Gopal Nath, Bisnu Das and Akash Thapa from Assam were apprehended while they were on their way to Nongjri to sell vegetables.

However, the SP clarified that they have been running their trade at Umsur village for more than eight years.

While the other four were working for Deen Dayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, a central electricity project at Laitlawsang, Mawkyrwat, the statement said.

“The work is related to the installation of a new sub-station and they had proper documents. It is pertinent to note that care of electricity supply is considered as essential services during this lockdown period,” it added.