GUWAHATI: The health authorities in Assam have so far conducted over 2.17 lakh tests to detect COVID-19 positive individuals in the state till date, according to information provided by state Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. THese tests have been conducted in 11 ICMR-approved testing laboratories functioning inthe state as on date. Another testing laboratory starts functioing in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.