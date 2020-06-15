Erroneous power bills irk union

SHILLONG: Erroneous electricity billing in the Amlarem Sub Division has compelled the Jaintia Students Union, War Jaintia circle to lodge a complaint against MeECL.

Earlier, the union also wrote to the office of MeECL at Jowai stating that many consumers were receiving incorrect bills with tariff rates and fixed charges varying from one village to another.

Union general secretary Kerrydiam Lamin said that there were instances where extra charges were being added to the current bill as outstanding even when the previous bill was already paid.

Pointing out that some readings are not proper as per the indication of the energy meter, the union demanded for re-evaluation with proper standard rates and correct charges.