Three more COVID patients recover in state

SHILLONG: With three more recoveries from a quarantine centre in South West Garo Hills on Sunday, the government is hopeful that there will be further improvement of conditions of the remaining patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the three patients recovered after testing negative twice.

There are currently only 17 active cases after the recovery of 26 patients.

Regarding returnees, the deputy chief minister said there are some more from Maharashtra and a few others from outside who are yet to arrive.

No special trains

Tynsong said the state government will not arrange special trains for the returnees but will provide assistance from Guwahati to reach their respective destinations.

“We had extended help to the returnees till June 11 by arranging special trains but now we want them to make their own arrangements to come to Guwahati and from there we can transport them to their respective destinations”, the deputy chief minister said.