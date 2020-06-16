Delhi Minister hospitalised after fever, drop in oxygen levels

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Tuesday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital due to fever and drop in oxygen levels.

“Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” the Minister confirmed the development through a tweet.

This comes on the heels of sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 42,829 corona cases, third-highest in the country.

The city has witnessed a growth of 1,647 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,400 deaths.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out to be negative.

