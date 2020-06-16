SHILLONG: Iewduh to reopen from Monday. Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that out of 1222 shops in the market which are entitled for to reopen, 30 to 33 per cent shops would be allowed to open on rotation and strict SOPs and protocols have to be adhered to.

The market has remained closed since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Government of India in view of COVID-19 pandemic.