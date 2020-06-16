Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Iewduh to reopen from Monday

30 to 33 per cent shops per day to open on rotation

By By Our Reporter
ST file photo of Iewduh.

SHILLONG: Iewduh to reopen from Monday. Meghalaya  Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said that out of 1222 shops in the market which are entitled for to reopen, 30 to 33 per cent  shops would be allowed to open on rotation and strict SOPs and protocols have to be adhered to.

The market has remained closed since March 25 when the nationwide lockdown was  imposed by the Government of India in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

