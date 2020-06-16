MLA tips for safe market

SHILLONG: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum has suggested several measures with regard to reopening of Iewduh while asking the government to accept that it cannot be kept closed forever since thousands of people are dependent on the market for their livelihood.

He said that people residing near the market and even those visiting it should be cautious and take extra care by strictly following the government’s advisories on preventing the spread of novel coronavirus.

“The government should work hand in hand with the KHADC, Syiem of Hima Mylliem and Shillong Municipal Board in order to clean each and every corner of the market. The lanes and the stairs, which are very slippery, should be repaired for the safety of the visitors and cleanliness should be maintained not just for now but for the years to come,” he said.

Asking the office of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem to strengthen its police enforcement to enforce social distancing norms in the market, he added that disinfectants should be sprayed in the whole area.

Pointing out that the vendors, who sell their goods outside the shops or in the stairs, are going against the government’s instruction of maintaining social distancing, he said the office of the Syiem and the government should shift them to another place where they can maintain social distancing and earn their livelihood for the benefit of all and the smooth functioning of the market.

“I also suggest that the wholesalers and retailers should operate in the odd-even method which will reduce the gathering of people in Iewduh,” Nongrum said.