Alternative for Iewduh on anvil

SHILLONG: The pandemic has caused Iewduh to remain closed for a painfully long period of time, thereby leaving the citizens and the authorities wondering whether similar markets can be set up for the people as an alternative.

Iewduh, the biggest commercial hub of Meghalaya, although virtually irreplaceable, is likely to see replicas in the future if all goes as planned by the state government.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, after inspecting Iewduh, said that the government will work out ways to come up with similar markets in different places while urging the traditional institutions to take up the initiative to set up such markets.

Tynsong said, “If others follow the model of Iewduh in their respective Himas, it would be very good”.

While maintaining that the state government wants to preserve the identity of Iewduh, which has been in existence since time immemorial, Tynsong, however, said, “We want to improve it”.

Before taking a decision to open Iewduh, Tynsong along with two Cabinet Ministers, AL Hek and Hamlet Dohling, inspected Iewduh on Tuesday to ascertain what Tynsong calls “ground realities”.

It may be mentioned that Iewduh has been given the nod to reopen from Monday with around 30 per cent capacity.

For Tynsong, the re-opening of Iewduh is indispensable as it is a major market place that provides livelihood to various sections of the society.

With the government making it clear to allow only shops to open, Tynsong was asked about the plight of the vendors who have no fix block/section (basa).

To this, Tynsong said, “For the vendors, we will work out an alternative and in this matter we seek the cooperation of the District Council, Syiem of Hima Mylliem and the people”.

Taking into the account the prevailing situation of the state, in what he termed as being “in the battlefield of fighting”, he said that all things will be taken into consideration and then the government will take a final call.

Commenting on the protruding pipeline that obstructs most of the lanes in Iewduh, the deputy chief minister said the Urban Affairs department has a scheme on this and will do the needful.