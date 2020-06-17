‘No community transmission yet’

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has claimed that the state is still safe from community transmission of COVID-19.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that all the active positive cases in the state are returnees who have come back to the state from COVID zones.

As many as 15,720 people have returned to the state so far.

“All the citizens should take responsibility along with the government and if they follow the SOPs issued by the Health department it will be helpful for everybody,” Tynsong said.

Earlier, DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that till Tuesday, 14,188 samples were sent for testing out of which 13,649 have tested negative while results of 495 samples are awaited.

Dr War also revealed that a woman from Jirang had tested positive for COVID-19, but she was already in Assam for treatment of other ailment. After she was tested positive she was admitted in GMCH.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients who were being treated at Tura Civil Hospital were declared fully recovered on Tuesday after they tested negative for the virus twice, our Tura correspondent adds.

With their recovery, the state now has 15 active COVID-19 cases with 28 recoveries and one death.