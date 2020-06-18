Damage assessment for compensation on amid protests at Baghjan

GUWAHATI: A committee constituted by the Tinsukia district administration has initiated a survey to assess damage for providing compensation of those affected by the Baghjan gas well blowout and fire amid protests by residents seeking immediate reparation and resolution of their demands.

Around 7,000 people living in the area covering a radius of about 1500 metres around the affected natural gas producing oil of Oil India Limited had to be evacuated to safer places after the gas well caught fire on June 9 last and subsequently sheltered in relief camps.

It may be noted that Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during a visit to the affected area recently, had assured to provide “maximum compensation” while Oil India Limited had given Rs 30,000 to each affected family as emergency relief.

Production loss

“There has been a production loss of 406 MT of crude oil and 0.64 MMSCM of natural gas due to stoppages/blockades as reported on Wednesday. Operations were disrupted in 31 oil wells and five gas wells. Cumulative production loss due to bandhs and blockades since the blowout on May 27, 2020 is 6538 MT crude oil and 8.61 MMSCM of natural gas,” it said.

Well capping operations

Meanwhile, preparations for capping the affected gas well are on with a team from Mumbai-based Spa Technical Services Private Limited visiting the well site to assess the site for placing breathing air cascade system for safety of working personnel during well capping operation.

Moreover 15 Indian Army trucks loaded with materials for Bailey Bridge construction have reached Baghjan and preliminary work has started.

On the other hand, environment impact assessment by ERM India Pvt Limited, a NABET accredited consultant, is under way within the vicinity of the well including Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Maguri-Motapung Beel.

“A TERI team is arranging equipment for monitoring of air quality and noise level while a delegation from CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat will be preparing a tremor report using seismological technique. Five seismometer stations are being installed today and a recce will be conducted for additional site under guidance of district authorities,” the statement said.