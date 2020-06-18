Manipur govt in crisis

IMPHAL: The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur found itself in troubled waters with three MLAs leaving the party to join Congress and six others withdrawing support.

Four National People’s Party (NPP) ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh, resigned from the BJP-led government. The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio.

Three BJP MLAs have tendered their resignations as legislators and from the primary membership of the party and joined the Congress.

The three MLAs — Samuel Jendai, TT Haokip and Subashchandra — were formally welcomed by O Ibobi, former chief minister, and other Congress leaders on Wednesday.

All India Trinamool Congress MLA L Robindro and Independent MLA Ashabuddin also announced their decisions to withdraw their support to the government.

In separate letters addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated, “I am to intimate that I tender my resignation from Cabinet ministership of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur led by your good self.”

Speaking to reporters, Joykumar Singh said, “We have submitted our official resignation letters to the chief minister.”

Ibobi said the Congress had 27 MLAs and with the support of four NPP and one each of AITC and Independent MLAs the party’s strength was now 33. The BJP had 26 MLAs, but after resignation of three MLAs it has only 23 left. One is vacant now after disqualification of Th Shyamkumar.

He said the Congress will demand that a floor test be done immediately.

A press conference was held late on Wednesday attended by Congress leaders and all the nine MLAs who withdrew support to the BJP-led government. (Agencies)