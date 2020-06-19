Coal auction in state within a week

SHILLONG: The state government is optimistic that the actual auctioning process of the 2 lakh metric tonnes of extracted coal out of the 32 lakh metric tonnes will begin within a week or ten days’ time.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday told reporters that the government had already held a meeting with the MSTC Limited (formerly Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited) and the entire procedure of auctioning has been finalised with MSTC and the Centre.

MSTC Limited is a state-owned e-commerce company based in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The MSTC renders services to various e-commerce sectors, including e-auction.

Sangma informed that the MSTC has cleared the entire process of how the auctioning will be done.

The break-up of the auction from different districts of the state are: East Jaintia Hills – 75,000 MT, West Khasi Hills – 50,000 MT, South West Khasi Hills – 25,000 MT and South Garo Hills – 50,000 MT. MSTC will carry out the e-auctioning.

Earlier, the chief minister had informed that the NGT committee had approved the auction of 2 lakh metric tonnes of coal out of the 32 lakh metric tonnes.

Last year, the Supreme Court had paved way for operationalising coal mining in Meghalaya under the relevant statutory framework of the Mine and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act.

NGT has banned coal mining in 2014 and the prohibition was lifted only last year.