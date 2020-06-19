India elected to UN Security Council

United Nations: India has been overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council for a two-year term, in an unprecedented election where envoys from the 192 member states voted wearing masks and in adherence to the strict social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, the endorsed candidate from the Asia-Pacific region, won 184 votes out of the 192 ballots cast for the five non-permanent seats of the Security Council, the world organisation’s most powerful organ.

India’s two-year term term as the non-permanent member of the UNSC would begin from January 1, 2021.

Along with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also won the UNSC elections.

The General Assembly separately voted to elect veteran Turkish diplomat and parliamentarian Volkan Bozkir as the President of the next session of the UN General Assembly. (PTI)