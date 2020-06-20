Kharlukhi sails through to RS

SHILLONG: Dr Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi, who comfortably sailed through the election to Rajya Sabha on Friday, has committed himself to striving for extension of the contentious CAA to the entire State.

After his expected victory, he told newsmen that he would leave no stones unturned for fulfilling the aspirations of the indigenous people in this regard. At present CAA exempts all parts of Meghalaya sans a small area of Shillong.

As expected, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) common candidate, Dr WR Kharlukhi emerged victorious in the fight for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya as the NPP State President comprehensively defeated Congress’s Kennedy Khyriem.

Dr Kharlukhi defeated Kennedy Khyriem with 39-19 votes even as one vote was declared invalid. The identity of the legislator whose vote was declared invalid is yet to be known. Sources said the MLA put a `tick mark’ instead of mentioning the preference by number thus making the vote invalid.

The polling for the election started early at 9 am and went on till 4 pm and all the MLAs barring KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum exercised their franchise.

Nongrum had abstained from the election.

The election was conducted while following the protocols in view of the pandemic as the temperature of all the MLAs were screened and many sanitised their hands before entering the voting room.

As soon as Kharlukhi was declared elected, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and other members of the MDA coalition congratulated and felicitated him with a traditional Garo headgear and bouquets.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma was conspicuous by his absence from the celebration.

A humble looking Kharlukhi, who was decked in traditional tribal headgear, said that although he had been actively involved in state politics, a stint in the Upper House of Parliament would be a new challenge and he would have to learn a few new things.

“I have been a good learner all my life and I will learn soon”, Kharlukhi said, adding, “I will not let my state down.”

With his election to the Upper House, Kharlukhi has joined a select list of names from Meghalaya who have represented the state in the Rajya Sabha – SK Shylla, Alexander Warjri, JE Tariang, GG Swell, OL Nongtdu, Robert Kharshiing, Thomas Sangma and Wansuk Syiem.

Kharlukhi’s CV

Kharlukhi was the president of the Jaintia Students’ Union in 1980-1983, and instrumental in forming the Meghalaya Students’ Union in 1980, became the Joint Secretary of the North East Region Students’ Union in 1980.

In 1984 he joined as a lecturer in Synod college and after a service of more than 20 years, he became the Head of the Department of History. He retired as an associate professor in 2017.

He had joined the Hill People’s Union in 1986 to begin his career as a politician. In 1997, the HPU together with a majority faction of the Hill State People Democratic Party formed the United Democratic Party (UDP).

He left the UDP in 1999 and joined the Nationalist Congress Party under the leadership of Late PA Sangma. He had also served in the capacity of the state president of the NCP from 2007-2012.

In August 2012 late PA Sangma quit the NCP and formed NPP and Kharlukhi has been serving as its state president till date.