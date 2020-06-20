Rival camp’s predictable reactionBy Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Political reactions to the results of Rajya Sabha election has been on the predictable lines.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma expressed confidence that the newly-elected MP, who was well versed and experienced, would be able to give “strong voice” to the issues relevant to the state and the region.

He was visibly happy with the result and thanked all the MDA partners for extending their support to Kharlukhi.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong comment was that the result showed how rock solid the MDA coalition partners were in their support to the ruling MDA.

Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma who had earlier said that the political dynamics in the state will be determined by the outcome of the election to the Rajya Sabha, did not have much to say in explaining the cake walk victory of the MDA nominee.

Speaking to newsmen here during the voting for the Rajya Sabha polls, Mukul said that there are a lot of issues in Meghalaya besides instances of corruption. “We are pre-occupied with the pandemic and somehow our focus and priority is on the pandemic but there is rampant and blatant corruption in the state,” he alleged.